BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $46,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $127,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

