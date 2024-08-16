Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.01

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.01 and last traded at C$10.01, with a volume of 20205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.99.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
