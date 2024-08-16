Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

BTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

