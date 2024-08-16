Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.75.

TSE BDT opened at C$25.20 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$9.95 and a 1 year high of C$27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.01.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. Research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.9383117 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

