Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) versus Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.7%. Bimini Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out -7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bimini Capital Management pays out -27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Bimini Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.28 billion 0.03 -$178.49 million ($3.17) -0.29 Bimini Capital Management $13.60 million 0.70 -$3.98 million ($0.47) -2.00

Bimini Capital Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust 2.25% -9.74% 0.81% Bimini Capital Management -45.47% -54.34% -4.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Bimini Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 167.95%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Bimini Capital Management on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Royal Palm Capital, LLC. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm Capital, LLC. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

