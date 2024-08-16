BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,321,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 11,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.9 days.
BHP Group Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BHPLF traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 95,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,690. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86.
About BHP Group
