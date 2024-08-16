BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,321,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 11,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.9 days.

BHP Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BHPLF traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 95,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,690. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

