Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Berry Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 191,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $502.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Berry has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.38 million. Berry had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berry will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Berry by 14.5% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,326,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 167,718 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Berry by 12.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 2,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 627,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 589,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 77,896 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

