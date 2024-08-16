Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Position Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $1,492,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.71. 23,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.