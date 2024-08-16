Berenberg Bank Lowers OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target to GBX 580

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 660 ($8.43) to GBX 580 ($7.41) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OSB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.66) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of LON:OSB traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 386.80 ($4.94). 3,859,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,770. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.08 and a beta of 1.49. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.54) and a one year high of GBX 533.50 ($6.81). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 473.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 439.85.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

