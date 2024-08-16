Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) – Analysts at Griffin Securities upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bentley Systems in a research report issued on Sunday, August 11th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Bentley Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BSY. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $43,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

