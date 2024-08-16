Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

IIIV stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 15,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,443. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $720.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,153.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,271 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after acquiring an additional 70,253 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 599,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 59,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Path Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

