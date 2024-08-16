Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Up 11.1%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 145,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 147,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Belo Sun Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About Belo Sun Mining
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
