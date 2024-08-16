Belite Bio, Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLTE. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Belite Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of -1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.50% of Belite Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Featured Articles

