Beldex Price Hits $0.0532 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $355.43 million and approximately $969,497.87 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.06 or 0.04433818 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00034607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,070,344 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,370,344 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

