Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $86.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.00 and last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 204384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.