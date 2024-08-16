Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Barings Corporate Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 22,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,356. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $19.24.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.