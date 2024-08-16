Barclays Raises OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $39.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

OGE Energy stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Boston Partners bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,381,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OGE Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,453,000 after buying an additional 531,730 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,580.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 525,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 505,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,509,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

