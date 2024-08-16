Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 61 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 45,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.96. 376,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.47. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.64.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

