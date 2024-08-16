Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 604 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.49. 2,661,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,378,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $192.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.