Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 519 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,863. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35. The company has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

