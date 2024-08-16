Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 357 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Prosperitas Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.75. The company had a trading volume of 760,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,956. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

