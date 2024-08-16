Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 400 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 52,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

MUB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.76. 1,516,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

