Bar Harbor Wealth Management Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,015 shares of company stock worth $806,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,942. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

