Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $358,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.86. The company had a trading volume of 382,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.43. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $158.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

