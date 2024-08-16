Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 225 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,278. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $227.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.15. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.