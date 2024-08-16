Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,801. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
