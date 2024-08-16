Banana Gun One Day Trading Volume Reaches $95.89 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $140.98 million and $95.89 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for approximately $43.78 or 0.00076146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,220,000 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,900,000 with 3,220,000 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 46.09017732 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $106,974,721.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

