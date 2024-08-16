Ball (NYSE:BALL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.41.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2,341.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

