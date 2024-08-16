Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.06) price objective on the stock.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 411.60 ($5.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,804. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 388.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 369.40. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,165.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 291.60 ($3.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 437.60 ($5.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is 3,428.57%.

Insider Activity at Balfour Beatty

About Balfour Beatty

In other news, insider Leo Quinn acquired 37,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £129,646.52 ($165,534.37). 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

