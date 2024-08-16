Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Issues Earnings Results

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.90), Zacks reports. Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $509.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.75) EPS. Bakkt updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bakkt Stock Performance

Shares of BKKT traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,262. Bakkt has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

Get Bakkt alerts:

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.