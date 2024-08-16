Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.0 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance
BADFF remained flat at $26.11 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93.
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
