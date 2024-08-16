Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLSK. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at about $1,563,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 169,861 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. SRN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in CleanSpark by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $11.53 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

