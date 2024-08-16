B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,480,533. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,818,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in B2Gold by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

