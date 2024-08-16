Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $693.13 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $693.13 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $4.66 or 0.00007885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,154.70 or 1.00023345 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,630,505 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,611,493.87102652 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.60691927 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 468 active market(s) with $29,509,501.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

