Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNA. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.83.

RNA traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 94,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,233. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.90. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $48.80.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.96%. Research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,248.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,248.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 104,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $3,723,631.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,001.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,370,990 over the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 124,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

