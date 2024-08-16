Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $20.19 or 0.00035122 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and approximately $241.16 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,686,959 coins and its circulating supply is 395,340,589 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

