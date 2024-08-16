AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$19.75 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

TSE:ACQ traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.20. 48,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,677. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$356.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$14.20 and a 1 year high of C$27.54.

In related news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $131,300. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

