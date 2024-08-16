AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$19.75 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.11.
In related news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $131,300. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
