Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Visa Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE V traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.81. 7,397,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,343. The stock has a market cap of $486.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.69.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.