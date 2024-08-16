Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Down 24.5% in July

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 223,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. Augusta Gold has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

