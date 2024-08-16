Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,964 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 196.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000.

Shares of BTZ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 88,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,104. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $11.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

