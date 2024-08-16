AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Moffett Nathanson

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Moffett Nathanson from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.06.

T traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,434,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,274,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 154,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 42,686 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 674,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 48,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of AT&T by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

