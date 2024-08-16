Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $154.63 and last traded at $154.35. Approximately 1,254,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,792,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W cut shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of -233.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.42.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $1,470,606.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $37,451,479.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $78,275.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,525 shares in the company, valued at $22,959,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $1,470,606.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,451,479.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,766 shares of company stock worth $43,257,726 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Atlassian by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,213,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.