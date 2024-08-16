Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Saturday, August 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,299. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $328.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.96%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

