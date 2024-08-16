Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATXS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $607.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,115,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 480,184 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 801,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,842,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 218,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

