Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Robert W. Baird

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASTH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded Astrana Health to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astrana Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Astrana Health Price Performance

Astrana Health stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 240,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,372. Astrana Health has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

