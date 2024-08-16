Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Down to $43.30

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.30, but opened at $41.78. Astera Labs shares last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 575,996 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALAB. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Astera Labs Trading Down 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,514,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,666,000.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

