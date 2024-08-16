Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Up 4.1 %
AHT opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,940,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 926,564 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $144,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 97.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
