ASD Market Capitalization Tops $25.41 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. ASD has a market cap of $25.41 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011342 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,141.21 or 0.99888828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012246 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03910219 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,315,279.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

