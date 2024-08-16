Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 152,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 730,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Stock Up 19.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The firm has a market cap of C$436.85 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post 0.005022 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascot Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.