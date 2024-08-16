ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 276,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 648,271 shares.The stock last traded at $12.74 and had previously closed at $13.06.

SPRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,348,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 95,862 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $877,137.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,546,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,150,420.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,016,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

